RFA's Chanboth will not face court, return to Cambodia
RFA Khmer Service deputy director Chun Chanboth is seen standing in queue to enter Phnom Penh's Prey Sar prison last month. RFA journalist Chun Chanboth , who was scheduled to appear in court tomorrow over accusations of concealing his identity to gain access to Prey Sar prison, will not return to Cambodia for the hearing due to concerns over his safety and the politicised nature of the case, the organisation has confirmed.
