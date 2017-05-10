Reza Kurniawan has been appointed Exe...

Reza Kurniawan has been appointed Executive Chef at Shinta Mani Hotel Group in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Indra Budiman, General Manager of Shinta Mani Hotels, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Reza Kurniawan as Executive Chef for the upscale boutique Shinta Mani Hotels Group. A charming and personable young Indonesian National who loves to travel, Chef Reza has 13 years of international experience, in Asia, the United States and the Middle East.

Chicago, IL

