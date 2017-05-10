Reza Kurniawan has been appointed Executive Chef at Shinta Mani Hotel Group in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Indra Budiman, General Manager of Shinta Mani Hotels, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Reza Kurniawan as Executive Chef for the upscale boutique Shinta Mani Hotels Group. A charming and personable young Indonesian National who loves to travel, Chef Reza has 13 years of international experience, in Asia, the United States and the Middle East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC