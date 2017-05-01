Philippines goes easy on China in final ASEAN statement
Region's leaders: Najib, Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Nguyen, Duterte, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith taking a photo together at the 30th Asean Summit in Manila . Southeast Asian leaders took a softer stance on disputes in the South China Sea during a summit that ended Saturday, avoiding tacit references to China's building and arming of its man-made islands, according to the chairman's statement.
