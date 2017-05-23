No info on murder: Chevron

Authorities inspect the scene where political analyst Kem Ley was shot dead at a Caltex service station in Phnom Penh last year. Petrol giant Chevron claims former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy and his lawyers have attempted to "besmirch" the company with a "burdensome" request seeking information about the murder of Kem Ley, according to a recent California court document.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.