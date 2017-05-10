Nine hatchlings of Royal Turtle taken to conservation center in Cambodia
Nine eggs of Royal Turtle were hatched and taken to Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Centre in southwestern Cambodia for raising and possibly breeding in the future, a conservationist group said Wednesday. The Royal Turtle, also known as Southern River Terrapin , is one of the world's most endangered freshwater turtles and listed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List as Critically Endangered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC