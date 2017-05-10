Nine hatchlings of Royal Turtle taken...

Nine hatchlings of Royal Turtle taken to conservation center in Cambodia

Nine eggs of Royal Turtle were hatched and taken to Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Centre in southwestern Cambodia for raising and possibly breeding in the future, a conservationist group said Wednesday. The Royal Turtle, also known as Southern River Terrapin , is one of the world's most endangered freshwater turtles and listed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List as Critically Endangered.

