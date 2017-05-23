New methods needed for malaria treatm...

New methods needed for malaria treatment: study

A health worker takes a sample of blood from a patient for a malaria test at his home in Pailin province in 2012. Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP A study published in the Malaria Journal last week suggests that to combat malaria, the outmoded approach of mass anti-malarial drug administration may be effective, but only if local community leaders play a prominent role.

Chicago, IL

