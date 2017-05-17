NEC 'code of censorship' slammed

NEC 'code of censorship' slammed

Prime Minister Hun Sen inks his index finger as his wife Bun Rany votes at a polling station during the 2013 general election in Kandal province. Afp Media experts and observers yesterday called the National Election Committee's media code of conduct a "code of censorship" that violates Cambodia's Constitution, warning it should not be used "to justify any clampdown" on media covering the upcoming June 4 commune elections.

