Myna birds rescued from the fryer

Myna birds rescued from the fryer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Authorities in the Cambodian province of Kratie have raided a house and confiscated hundreds of myna birds that were due to be sold for food in Chet Borey district's Bos Leav commune. According to the Khmer Times , Commune police chief Ky Thy said police and forestry officials found about 650 live myna birds at a house in Prek Samann village yesterday morning, "The birds had been caught from the forest to be sold to be eaten," he said, adding the house was owned by a man named Pok Neng, 37. "The illegal bird trade is a violation of our kingdom's laws," Mr Thy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC