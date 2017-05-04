More 'Adhoc 5' banners taken down by officials

Sre Ambel district police officials tear down a banner calling for the release of the 'Adhoc 5', claiming that the display 'affects peace and security' in Koh Kong province. Photo supplied A day after Koh Kong police's contentious removal of banners calling for the release of the "Adhoc 5" , Sre Ambel district officers tore down three more banners hung at villagers' homes, claiming the display "affects peace and security", with a Ministry of Interior official suggesting still more signs would be destroyed across the country.

