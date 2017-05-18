Ministry of Justice Facebook page hacked

As the official campaign period for the June 4 commune elections kicked off today, the Ministry of Justice and one of its spokesmen confirmed their Facebook pages had been hacked by an unknown perpetrator, who used the pages to share posts of opposition party campaign events. At around noon, the Ministry of Justice Facebook page re-shared a post from ex-Cambodia National Rescue Party president Sam Rainsy's Facebook page of a livestream of the opposition campaigning in Phnom Penh.

