Ministry of Defence hits back at NEC's neutrality guidelines for army
Military police stand guard outside a polling station that was allegedly prematurely closed to eligible voters during the 2013 general election in Kandal province. Photo supplied The Ministry of Defence on Friday lashed out at civil society and election monitoring groups, claiming a recent statement urging the armed forces to maintain their neutrality during the election process had tarnished the military and "could not be accepted".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC