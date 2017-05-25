Ministry of Defence hits back at NEC'...

Ministry of Defence hits back at NEC's neutrality guidelines for army

Military police stand guard outside a polling station that was allegedly prematurely closed to eligible voters during the 2013 general election in Kandal province. Photo supplied The Ministry of Defence on Friday lashed out at civil society and election monitoring groups, claiming a recent statement urging the armed forces to maintain their neutrality during the election process had tarnished the military and "could not be accepted".

