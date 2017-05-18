MFI slowdown: real or illusory?

After several years of rapid growth, the expansion of credit provided by the Kingdom's myriad microfinance institutions stalled abruptly last year, raising concerns poorer Cambodians could be pushed toward loan sharks to obtain credit or cover their debts, the World Bank said in its latest economic update on Cambodia. It noted that credit growth in the Kingdom's microfinance sector peaked in 2014 at more than 50 percent year-on-year before slowing to a crawl in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.