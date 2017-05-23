Mekong bridge construction gets underway
A bridge being constructed over the Mekong River will connect the provinces of Kampong Cham and Tboung Khmum once completed. Nou Vannak, director of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport's technical department, told Post Property that construction works had recently started, however no official announcement of a new bridge had been made by the department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
