Mekong bridge construction gets underway

11 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

A bridge being constructed over the Mekong River will connect the provinces of Kampong Cham and Tboung Khmum once completed. Nou Vannak, director of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport's technical department, told Post Property that construction works had recently started, however no official announcement of a new bridge had been made by the department.

Chicago, IL

