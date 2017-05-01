May Day marked with defiant rallies f...

May Day marked with defiant rallies for worker rights

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Workers and activists marked May Day with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions Monday. Some countries celebrate International Workers' Day with a public holiday though others restrict activities, which can lead to confrontations.

