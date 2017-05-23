Lonely Planet publishes 15th edition of China guide, 33 years after first

The 15th edition of Lonely Planet's long-running guide to China will be published on June 1. This hefty tome first appeared in 1984, as China a travel survival kit , a title changed to simply China from the sixth edition, in 1998. The page count has, of course, grown over the years from 819 to 1,056 not much considering that Hong Kong and Macau were included only from the fifth edition, in 1996, and that the country is much more open to foreign tourists than it was in the mid-1980s.

