Logging arrest in Stung Treng

Stung Treng Military Police officials seized more than two tonnes of rosewood and arrested a driver en route to Ratanakkiri province from Preah Vihear province on Sunday. Photo supplied A man was accused of illegally collecting and transporting timber after Military Police officials arrested him with over 2 tonnes of illicit rosewood in Stung Treng on Sunday morning.

