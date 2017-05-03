Kingdom 'failing' Vietnam asylum seekers

Montagnard refugees sit at a house in Phnom Penh's Sen Sok district in 2015 after fleeing political persecution in Vietnam. Vietname continues to jail the faithful, burn churches and force conversions, according to a recent US religious freedom report , with refugee advocates yesterday pointing the finger at Cambodia for often failing the scores of asylum seekers who have fled to safety across the border.

