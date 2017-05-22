Kem Sokha pledges accountability at Koh Kong rally

Opposition leader Kem Sokha said told supporters in Koh Kong province this morning that any Cambodia National Rescue Party commune chiefs elected on June 4 who later turn out to be corrupt will be immediately replaced by the party. A day after promising to fund each of the country's more than 1,600 commune with half a million dollars a year to develop their areas if the CNRP wins in 2018, Sokha told supporters the party would take a zero-tolerance approach to abuse of power.

