Japan provides $200m loan to Cambodia for new port

Saturday May 6 Read more: Bangkok Post

The Japanese government has approved a US$200 million loan to Cambodia to build a second deep-sea port in the southwestern coastal city of Sihanoukville, a Cambodian minister said on Saturday. The offer was confirmed when Japanese Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii met on Friday in Phnom Penh with Cambodian Minister for Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol, the latter told Kyodo News.

