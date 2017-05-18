Irish man dies after collapsing in Cambodia restaurant
According to local media the man, aged in his 40s, fell ill at an Ethiopian restaurant in capital city Phnom Penh on Thursday. According to reports the incident was captured by a member of the public on Facebook Live and later uploaded to Youtube.
