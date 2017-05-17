Investing in public infrastructure, s...

Investing in public infrastructure, services key to boost Cambodia's economy: WB

The World Bank said on Wednesday that investing in key public goods and services such as infrastructure, health and education is fundamental for economic growth in Cambodia. "Investing in infrastructure is necessary for any economy to function effectively," said the World Bank's Economic Update report for Cambodia.

