In 'Angkor Awakens,' a nation transcends tragedy
A mournful history with a positive look ahead, Robert H. Lieberman's documentary "Angkor Awakens: A Portrait of Cambodia" tells the tale of a country going through what amounts to an extended post-traumatic stress disorder. For four years between 1975 and '79, through the Khmer Rouge genocide engineered by Pol Pot in the wake of the Vietnam war and President Nixon's destructive bombing of Cambodia, it was a nation destroying itself with starvation, ideology and delusional slaughter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
