Illegal log exports from Cambodia surge - report

May 8 Illegal exports of timber from Cambodia to Vietnam surged in recent months despite an export ban aimed at countering rapid deforestation in one Southeast Asia's poorest countries, an environmentalist group said in a report on Monday. The London-based Environmental Investigation Agency estimated that over 300,000 cubic metres of timber had been smuggled out of Cambodia since November.

Chicago, IL

