Head of Cambodian mine action Centre echoes PM's warning of unrest

Government official Heng Ratana took to Facebook yesterday, reminding the public that Cambodia has enjoyed "unprecedented" peace, and drawing a sharp contrast with countries like Central African Republic, where four Cambodian UN peacekeepers were killed this week. "The overwhelming majority of Cambodians are aware of or experienced war in the country and are currently living under the shadow of peace, unprecedented in the last 500 years of history," read the post by the director of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre , who often makes strong public comments on issues far wider than the CMAC brief.

