Government deflects blame over lack of human rights committee

Keo Remy, head of the government's Cambodian Human Rights Committee , speaks to the press after giving a speech on the Kingdom's human rights sitatuation yesterday in Phnom Penh. Officials from the government's Cambodian Human Rights Committee yesterday appeared to lay the blame for the delayed establishment of an independent rights body at the feet of civil society.

Chicago, IL

