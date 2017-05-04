First int'l cafe, bakery exhibition h...

First int'l cafe, bakery exhibition held in Cambodia

The first international cafe and bakery exhibition kicked off here at the Diamond Island Exhibition Center on Thursday, aiming to boost the development of the fast-growing coffee industry in the kingdom, officials said. Some 45 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions showcased their products such as coffee beans, specialty coffee, specialty tea, beverages, juices, coffee machines, roasting machines, and equipment at the three-day event.

