First Batch Of Cambodian Domestic Workers To Arrive In Malaysia After Raya
The first batch of Cambodian domestic workers will arrive in Malaysia after Hari Raya Aidilfitri following the lifting of the ban imposed since 2011, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot. Riot said the decision was reached 'on the spot' during his meeting with his Cambodian counterpart in Phnom Penh recently.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
