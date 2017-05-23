First Batch Of Cambodian Domestic Wor...

First Batch Of Cambodian Domestic Workers To Arrive In Malaysia After Raya

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The first batch of Cambodian domestic workers will arrive in Malaysia after Hari Raya Aidilfitri following the lifting of the ban imposed since 2011, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot. Riot said the decision was reached 'on the spot' during his meeting with his Cambodian counterpart in Phnom Penh recently.

