Duterte to begin six-day journey to Cambodia, HK, China on Wednesday
President Duterte will embark on a six-day journey to Cambodia, Hong Kong, and China this week to advance the country's national interests, particularly strengthen the country's economies ties with neighbors. The President is scheduled to depart for Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday morning to participate to the World Economic Forum on Association of Southeast Asian Nations .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC