Duterte to begin six-day journey to Cambodia, HK, China on Wednesday

President Duterte will embark on a six-day journey to Cambodia, Hong Kong, and China this week to advance the country's national interests, particularly strengthen the country's economies ties with neighbors. The President is scheduled to depart for Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday morning to participate to the World Economic Forum on Association of Southeast Asian Nations .

