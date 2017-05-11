Duterte flies to Cambodia with wife, ...

Duterte flies to Cambodia with wife, daughter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte left the country Wednesday afternoon for Cambodia to grace the World Economic Forum on Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh. In his departure speech delivered in Pasay City, the President said he would emphasize the regional bloc's accomplishments and progress at the forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC