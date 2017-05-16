Donald Trump is making western democr...

Donald Trump is making western democracy look really bad - and making dictators feel pretty smug

"Now you guys can't lecture everyone else anymore," a diplomat from an "undemocratic nation" - who said he was "taking a guilty pleasure in the spectacle" - told Politico after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey. Critics, like Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy - who recently "met with a demoralized group of human rights activists from a repressive country," according to Politico - say Trump's borderline authoritarianism sets a troubling precedent internationally: "They were petrified that they couldn't argue for the rule of law in their country if they didn't know the rule of law was being held up in the United States."

Chicago, IL

