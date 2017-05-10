Dispute with Laos persists

11 hrs ago

Prime Minister Hun Sen shakes hands with Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith after a meeting last week in Phnom Penh. Facebook Laos and Cambodian soldiers remain "face to face" with each other in a disputed border region in Stung Treng province, a provincial military commander said yesterday, an assessment that appeared at odds with a recent statement by the Laos prime minister downplaying the standoff relayed by Prime Minister Hun Sen. The area, in northern Siem Pang district, has been a source of friction between the two countries since February , when Lao troops crossed into Cambodia to halt military engineers building a border road they maintained was in undemarcated territory.

Chicago, IL

