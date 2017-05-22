Court seeks arrest of RFA reporter

17 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday stepped up its pressure on Radio Free Asia reporter Chun Chanboth by issuing an arrest warrant for him, hours after his lawyer submitted a written statement admitting Chanboth had joined an opposition delegation visiting Prey Sar prison, but denying that he concealed his identity to gain entry. RFA confirmed on Monday that Chanboth , who uses a pseudonym in place of his given name Huot Vuthy, had returned to the United States on the advice of his employer for fear of his safety .

Chicago, IL

