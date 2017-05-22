Country Bans Actress From Making New Movies For Being Too Sexy
Who knew that being sexy was a punishable offense? That's exactly what has happened to Denny Kwan, a 24-year-old actress from Cambodia, who has been banned from any activities in the entertainment industry, which includes acting, karaoke and singing on television for an entire year because she is apparently just too sexy. The Cambodian authorities reached this decision late last week, as they insisted that Denny Kwan's revealing attire had violated an "ethics" code in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC