Country Bans Actress From Making New Movies For Being Too Sexy

Who knew that being sexy was a punishable offense? That's exactly what has happened to Denny Kwan, a 24-year-old actress from Cambodia, who has been banned from any activities in the entertainment industry, which includes acting, karaoke and singing on television for an entire year because she is apparently just too sexy. The Cambodian authorities reached this decision late last week, as they insisted that Denny Kwan's revealing attire had violated an "ethics" code in the country.

