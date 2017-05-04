Complaint filed over villagers' dam p...

Complaint filed over villagers' dam protest

16 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Villagers come together in attempt to stop forest clearing by Royal Group machinery in March in Stung Treng province. Photo supplied With several villages downstream from the Lower Sesan II dam expecting to be inundated this rainy season, Stung Treng provincial authorities filed a complaint yesterday against seven ethnic Lao villagers who participated in a protest in March to block the clearing of a forest where the reservoir will be, though the exact source of the suit was unclear yesterday.

Chicago, IL

