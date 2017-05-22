Commune elections 2017: Youth versus experience: CNRP runs newcomer, ...

CNRP candidate Chen Sokngeng , 26, is mounting a challenge against three-time sitting CPP Commune Chief Sam Lan in Siem Reap province's Sala Kamroeuk commune. Like many parts of the Kingdom, Sala Kamroeuk commune, just outside of Siem Reap city, has been governed with consistency by one commune chief from the ruling party for the past 15 years.

