Commune elections 2017: Parties already file complaints

A confrontation between rival rallies in Takeo and the questioning of an opposition candidate by a Military Police officer in Siem Reap prompted both major parties to file complaints with election authorities on the first weekend of the official campaign period. The two separate incidents took place within the first 48 hours of the two-week campaign for the June 4 commune elections, which started on Saturday and saw political parties hold events across the country.

Chicago, IL

