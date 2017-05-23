Commune elections 2017: Is the CNRP missing Rainsy?

Ex-opposition leader Sam Rainsy and current CNRP leader Kem Sokha greet supporters in Phnom Penh on the day of Rainsy's return from self-imposed exile in 2013. STR/AFP In a different era, when the Cambodian People's Party's rule seemed inviolable, Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote to the King seeking a pardon for opposition leader Sam Rainsy to allow him to return to Cambodia, after four years abroad and a week before the national election.

