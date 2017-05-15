CNRP sets date for selecting deputies

The Cambodia National Rescue Party plans to formally select its deputy presidents on Wednesday before gearing up for a mass rally on Sunday to mark the start of its commune election campaign, an opposition spokesman said yesterday. CNRP lawmaker Yim Sovann said the party would hold a meeting of its central committee on Wednesday to again name lawmakers Pol Ham, Mu Sochua and Eng Chhay Eang as deputies to opposition president Kem Sokha, who is also set to arrive back in Cambodia from the United States today.

