China, Cambodia vow to enhance cooperation, promote regional stability

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed Tuesday that the two countries will enhance economic cooperation and work together to ensure regional stability and prosperity. The Chinese government is committed to upgrading cooperation with Cambodia, and wants to align their development strategies to increase bilateral trade in both quantity and quality, Li said when meeting with Hun Sen. Hun Sen is on an official visit to China from May 13 to 17. He attended the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Sunday and Monday.

Chicago, IL

