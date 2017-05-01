Cambodia's Angkor heritage site earns over 39 mln USD in 4 months
Revenue from ticket sales to foreigners visiting Cambodia's Angkor archeological park climbed to 39.2 million U.S. dollars in the first four months of 2017, up 60 percent year-on-year, according to an official report on Monday. The ancient park received 945,366 foreign tourists during the January-April period this year, up 11.5 percent over the same period last year, said the report of the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.
