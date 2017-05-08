Cambodian raids net 70 tons of fake c...

Cambodian raids net 70 tons of fake cosmetics, ingredients

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Cambodian authorities say they have confiscated nearly 70 tons of counterfeit cosmetics and raw materials for making them, a major haul that included imitations of South Korean, Thai, Japanese, Chinese and U.S. brands. The head of the government's Counter Counterfeit Committee, Mech Sophana, said Monday that raids in March and April in Phnom Penh and adjoining Kandal province found where the counterfeit items were produced and resulted in the arrests of six people - four Chinese, a Vietnamese-Cambodian dual national and a Cambodian - for illegal production of cosmetics.

