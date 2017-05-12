Cambodian prince says he plans to vis...

Cambodian prince says he plans to visit North Korea to ease tensions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Rising tensions on the Korean peninsula are compelling countries friendly with Pyongyang to take a more active approach to North Korea . Prince Norodom Ranariddh of Cambodia said he promises to de-escalate tensions with a visit to North Korea in July, the Khmer Times reported Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC