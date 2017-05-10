Cambodian PM threatens poll protesters with 'war'5 min ago

Cambodian PM threatens poll protester...

Cambodia's strongman premier Hun Sen warned today that he would not hesitate to quash protests with military might if they turn violent, raising tensions as the country braces for elections. Hun Sen is preparing for local polls in June and a 2018 national election after clamping down on opposition figures trying to break his 32-year grip on power.

