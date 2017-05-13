Cambodian PM heads to Beijing for Bel...

Cambodian PM heads to Beijing for Belt and Road forum

41 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Saturday left here for Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held on Sunday and Monday, a senior official said. "The forum aims to discuss and define goals for deeper and more efficient international cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative," Sry Thamarong, a minister attached to the prime minister, told reporters at Phnom Penh International Airport before the departure.

