Cambodian PM congratulates French President-elect Macron on winning election

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential election. "I'd like to express my congratulations to the French President-elect Macron on winning the election," he said in a public speech during an event marking the World Red Cross Day here.

