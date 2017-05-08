Cambodian peacekeeper killed in 'guer...

Cambodian peacekeeper killed in 'guerilla attack' in CAR, three more missing

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Monks perform a religious ceremony before a troop of Cambodian UN Peacekeepers leave for Lebanon from the military airbase in Phnom Penh in early January this year. A Cambodian peacekeeper has been killed in the Central African Republic , reportedly by an armed guerilla group, Prime Minister Hun Sen announced this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC