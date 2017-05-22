Cambodian government accepts new CNRP bylaws
CNRP members raise their hands in support of the Party's new statute at the extraordinary congress last month in Phnom Penh. A Cambodian Ministry of Interior official today confirmed that the CNRP most recent set of amendments to its bylaws had been officially accepted, freeing up the party to reinstate three deputy presidents whose status had been challenged, and seemingly bringing an end to what had become a weeks-long bureaucratic obstacle course.
