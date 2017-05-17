Cambodian deputy PM threatens to 'smash the teeth' of opposition
DEPUTY Prime Minister of Cambodia Tea Banh has warned that he will "smash the teeth" of anybody who protests after the council commune elections on June 4, drawing sharp criticism from local and international politicians. Speaking at the inauguration of a government building in Siem Reap, General Tea Banh declared that if opposition groups attempted to protest electoral results as with previous polls, "I'll break their teeth and won't tolerate any nonsense, because we've been wasting too much time on them."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC