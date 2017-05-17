Cambodian deputy PM threatens to 'smash the teeth' of opposition

DEPUTY Prime Minister of Cambodia Tea Banh has warned that he will "smash the teeth" of anybody who protests after the council commune elections on June 4, drawing sharp criticism from local and international politicians. Speaking at the inauguration of a government building in Siem Reap, General Tea Banh declared that if opposition groups attempted to protest electoral results as with previous polls, "I'll break their teeth and won't tolerate any nonsense, because we've been wasting too much time on them."

