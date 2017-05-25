Cambodia: Syrian refugee secretly arrives from Australian detention on Nauru
The man is only the seventh refugee to choose to resettle in Cambodia under the AU$55 million deal. Source: MIA Studio / Shutterstock A REFUGEE from Syria has become the seventh person to choose to resettle in Cambodia from Australia's immigration detention centre on Nauru under an AUD55 million deal struck in 2014, say reports.
