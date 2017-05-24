Cambodia sees high demand for job seekers with Chinese language skills

Chinese language skills are in growing demand from companies looking to hire in Cambodia's job market, The Phnom Penh Post reported on Wednesday, citing online job portal Everjobs. Reflecting on trends noted during the firm's two years of operations in Cambodia, Niels van Klooster, Cambodia country manager for Everjobs, said companies are increasingly looking to recruit Chinese-speaking candidates.

