Cambodia sees high demand for job seekers with Chinese language skills
Chinese language skills are in growing demand from companies looking to hire in Cambodia's job market, The Phnom Penh Post reported on Wednesday, citing online job portal Everjobs. Reflecting on trends noted during the firm's two years of operations in Cambodia, Niels van Klooster, Cambodia country manager for Everjobs, said companies are increasingly looking to recruit Chinese-speaking candidates.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
